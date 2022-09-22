Indonesia Raises Key Rate More Than Expected as Rupiah Weakens

Indonesia’s central bank delivered a bigger-than-expected interest rate hike to stem inflation and stabilize the rupiah, marking an aggressive turn for policy makers who were monetary policy outliers until last month.
Bank Indonesia raised the seven-day reverse repurchase rate by 50 basis points, the biggest increment since 2018, to 4.25% on Thursday. That will surprise most of the 37 economists surveyed by Bloomberg who had predicted a 25 basis-point move, with only seven forecasting a half-point adjustment.