GOP Senators Halt Biden Effort to End Secret Political Donations

Senate Republicans blocked an effort by President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats to require the disclosure of large campaign donations to so-called dark money groups, which have played an increasing role as the parties battle for control of Congress ahead of the midterm elections.
The 49 to 49 procedural vote on the legislation, short of the 60 needed to advance it, marks a rare moment of agreement between the American Civil Liberties Union and the GOP, who have argued that the bill, dubbed the Disclose Act, violates the Constitution.