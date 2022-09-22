Gender Pay Gap for NYC Government Workers Is Bigger Than State Average

Women who work for the New York City government see an even bigger gender pay gap than the average worker in the state, a new report from the New York City Council released on Thursday finds.
Female municipal employees make about 73 cents for every dollar paid to male workers, which is about 13 cents less than the average woman working in New York state. On average, in New York state, women make 86 cents for every dollar a man earns, one of the smaller gender pay gaps among US states nationwide.
Black, Hispanic and Asian government workers also see fairly big pay gaps, the report found. Pay disparities are especially acute for Black men and women working for the city, who make 79 cents on the dollar and 69 cents on the dollar, respectively, compared with their White male coworkers, the report found.