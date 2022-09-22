Fox Entertainment Chief Jumps to Roku to Lead Streaming Channel

Charlie Collier, head of the Fox broadcast network, is leaving to become the president of Roku Inc.’s media division, where he’ll oversee programming of the streaming TV company’s channels.
The executive, who’ll start working in the New York office in late October, will supervise ad sales and programming for products like the Roku Channel. He’ll report to Chief Executive Officer Anthony Wood, the company said in statement Thursday. Two other Roku executives, Mustafa Ozgen and Gidon Katz, are being elevated to lead devices and the consumer experience, respectively.