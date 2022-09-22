EV Startup Faraday Cites Death Threats in Campaign Against Board

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. said its leaders have faced death threats in an increasingly contentious effort to disrupt the troubled EV startup’s plan to raise capital.
Attempts to bring in new funds have been affected by a “misinformation campaign of completely baseless allegations” that some directors plan to pursue bankruptcy for their personal gain, Faraday said Thursday in a statement. That has led to lawsuits, which have “escalated to threats of physical violence and even death threats.”