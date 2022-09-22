Brookfield Plans Over $2 Billion Investment in India Renewables

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will infuse more than $2 billion into Indian renewable projects to tap the booming clean energy investment opportunity in the fossil fuel-driven economy.

The Canadian investment giant has renewable projects of 4 gigawatts in the country and has already invested $1 billion to bring a quarter of that into operation, according to the company. Brookfield will add another $2 billion over the next 18-24 months to make the remaining capacity operational, said Connor Teskey, chief executive officer for its renewable power business.