Brazil’s Presidential Election Will Likely Go to a Runoff, Goldman Sachs Says

Brazil’s presidential election will most likely be decided in a runoff, despite recent polling showing front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva within striking distance of a first-round victory, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
As Brazilians prepare to cast their ballots Oct. 2, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist challenger Lula are crisscrossing the nation trying to pry votes away from one another. Surveys released this week suggest the 76-year-old former president pulling further ahead and near the 50% threshold needed to win the election outright.