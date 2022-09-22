Almost 1 Million Puerto Ricans Still Without Power After Hurricane Fiona

Five days after Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico, some 970,000 households and businesses remain without electricity -- nearly two-thirds of subscribers -- while more than 437,000 people don’t have running water, according to government data.
Even so, over 800 MW of additional generation is expected to come online by Friday morning, which should allow officials to provide power to all the areas that were not directly impacted, Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Executive Director Josue Colon said during a press conference Thursday.