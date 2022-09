Airbus SE won a $4.85 billion deal to supply 40 airliners to a unit of China Southern Airlines Co., cementing its position in one of the world’s biggest aviation markets at the expense of chief rival Boeing Co.

Xiamen Air, which has been an all-Boeing operator, agreed to buy Airbus’s A320neo narrow-body jets, according to a stock exchange statement. The planes will be delivered from 2024 to 2027, with the list price for the purchase expected to be lower after discounts.