Gold Risks Collapse Into Bear Market as Fed Targets Inflation

Gold fell to near a two-year low after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pledged to crush inflation and the dollar surged to a record, with the precious metal on the cusp of sinking into a bear market.

The Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points, and lifted forecasts on where borrowing costs would be at year-end. Bullion closed up 0.5% on Wednesday on a combination of relief that the US central bank didn’t raise rates even more, and haven flows after Vladimir Putin escalated the war in Ukraine.