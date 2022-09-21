 Skip to content
Gold Risks Collapse Into Bear Market as Fed Targets Inflation

  • Bullion under pressure as US dollar hits record, yields climb
  • Traditional haven nears 20% decline from closing peak in 2020
Gold&nbsp;fell to near a two-year low after Federal Reserve Chair&nbsp;Jerome Powell&nbsp;pledged to crush inflation and the dollar surged to a record, with the precious metal on the cusp of sinking into a bear market.

Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg
The Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points, and lifted forecasts on where borrowing costs would be at year-end. Bullion closed up 0.5% on Wednesday on a combination of relief that the US central bank didn’t raise rates even more, and haven flows after Vladimir Putin escalated the war in Ukraine.