Vodafone Invests $15 Million to Help Curb Maternal Mortality in Africa

The Vodafone Foundation and USAID are investing $15 million to expand an emergency transportation system in Tanzania that provides free emergency rides to the hospital for pregnant women, in order to help reduce maternal mortality in the country.
Vodafone Group Plc.’s foundation is committing $10 million in partnership with the US Agency for International Development, which will contribute $5 million, to build the infrastructure necessary to support the program after a successful pilot run, Joakim Reiter, Vodafone chief external and corporate affairs officer, said at an event at the United Nations General Assembly.