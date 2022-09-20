Review: Is 'Don't Worry Darling' Worth All the Drama?

(AP) -- Somewhere around when TikTok videos were analyzing, with the intensity of the Zapruder film, whether spit flew at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Olivia Wilde's “Don't Worry Darling,” it became clear that the melodrama of the movie's promotional tour had easily eclipsed the movie, itself.

The tabloid frenzy that engulfed “Don't Worry Darling” was so public, so out in the open that it quickly passed into something kind of exhausting. I would definitely rather re-watch “Don't Worry Darling” the movie than replay that media storm. But in some ways, the on-screen and off-screen dramas go hand-in-hand. Like that fraught Venice debut, Wilde's movie, set in a Palm Spring fantasy world, brings together beautiful faces in a sunny, fashionable locale with the possibility of sinister doings afoot.