 Skip to content
Pursuits

Review: Is 'Don't Worry Darling' Worth All the Drama?

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Harry Styles, left, and Florence Pugh in a scene from &quot;Don't Worry Darling.&quot; (Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Harry Styles, left, and Florence Pugh in a scene from "Don't Worry Darling." (Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (JAKE COYLE)

(AP) -- Somewhere around when TikTok videos were analyzing, with the intensity of the Zapruder film, whether spit flew at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Olivia Wilde's “Don't Worry Darling,” it became clear that the melodrama of the movie's promotional tour had easily eclipsed the movie, itself.

The tabloid frenzy that engulfed “Don't Worry Darling” was so public, so out in the open that it quickly passed into something kind of exhausting. I would definitely rather re-watch “Don't Worry Darling” the movie than replay that media storm. But in some ways, the on-screen and off-screen dramas go hand-in-hand. Like that fraught Venice debut, Wilde's movie, set in a Palm Spring fantasy world, brings together beautiful faces in a sunny, fashionable locale with the possibility of sinister doings afoot.