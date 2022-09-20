Millions Eligible for Student Debt Relief Live in Battleground States

Many of the voters with debt who will benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan relief plan live in key battleground states, a new analysis by the Department of Education finds.
The analysis, released Tuesday, breaks down the number of federal student loan borrowers and Pell Grant recipients — each eligible for up to $10,000 or $20,000 in relief — by state. Millions live in states with close races that could shift the balance in this fall’s midterm Congressional and state elections. In Florida, 2.4 million people will be eligible for some debt forgiveness. Another 1.5 million will get relief in Georgia and another 1.7 million Pennsylvania residents can expect to have some loans forgiven.