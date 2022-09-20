Macquarie Says Asia Is Top Spot for Boom in Renewable Projects

Macquarie Asset Management plans to develop more than 50 gigawatts worth of renewable energy projects in coming years and sees Asia as a particularly attractive region, the global head of the infrastructure investor said.
Asia “seems to be less affected by stagflation,” one of the “dominant thematics” globally, Ben Way, the group head of Macquarie Asset Management, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television, referring to stalling economic growth coupled with accelerating inflation. Indonesia, Korea and China among others are looking robust at a time the global need for new energy sources is booming, he said.