Trump Ally Faces Foreign-Agent Trial Under a Mar-a-Lago Cloud

Tom Barrack emerged during Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign as the genial face of outreach to the business community and moderate Republicans. In a convention speech that stood out for its positivity, Barrack likened his friend of 40 years to a jeweler who would restore America’s “polish.”

But it was another nation’s interests that the Colony Capital LLC founder would ultimately seek to advance once Trump was in the White House, prosecutors allege. Barrack was charged last year with acting as an agent of the United Arab Emirates in trying to influence US policy. He now goes on trial as Trump himself is under intense scrutiny for his handling of some of the nation’s most closely guarded secrets.