Russia Blames US for Stalling on Griner, Whelan Swap Talks

Russia hit back at the US Monday over stalled negotiations on a prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, blaming it for the deadlock.

“We’ve repeatedly said that we’re ready for talks to resolve the fate of convicted US citizens in Russia and Russian citizens in the US,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on her Telegram channel. “Instead of fulfilling their direct responsibility for maintaining contacts with diplomats in the host country, the US Embassy in Moscow is engaged in some crazy PR.”