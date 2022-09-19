Ralph Lauren Sees Faster Growth on Higher Prices, New Customers

Ralph Lauren Corp. is targeting sales growth over the next three years that’s faster than Wall Street’s estimates, with the fashion brand aiming to pick up new customers and continuing to raise prices.
The New York-based apparel company is targeting revenue growth in the mid- to high-single digits in each of the next three fiscal years, including the current one, according to a statement published Monday ahead of a presentation to investors. The new outlook, which excludes currency-related fluctuations, covers the fiscal years that run through the first three months of 2025.