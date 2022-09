A Pakistan’s court ordered to drop terrorism charges the police had framed against former prime minister Imran Khan for allegedly threatening a female judge and senior police officials.

A two-judge panel of the Islamabad High Court led by Chief Justice Athar Minallah handed down the verdict while accepting Khan’s appeal to withdraw the terrorism charges, Ali Zafar, Khan’s lawyer, said by phone. The former premier will be tried under the country’s normal law in the same case, he said.