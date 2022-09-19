 Skip to content
Queen’s State Funeral Draws Global Leaders as UK Mourns Longest-Standing Monarch

  • US President Biden, Japan’s Emperor Naruhito among dignitaries
  • Funeral follows lying-in-state that drew thousands to London
Guests arrive to take their seats inside Westminster Abbey in London on Sept.&nbsp;19.&nbsp;

Photographer: Jack Hill AFTP/Getty Images

The evocative bugle call of the “Last Post” echoed around a hushed Westminster Abbey as Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral drew to a close -- a poignant mark of remembrance and gratitude for the UK’s longest-serving monarch.

After four extraordinary days in which hundreds of thousands of people queued for miles to pay tribute to the Queen at her lying-in-state in London’s Westminster Hall, Monday’s funeral was the final public moment for a woman who dutifully reigned over her country for 70 years.