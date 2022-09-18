Order of Service for Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

London (AP) -- Here is the order of service for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, which will take place at 11 a.m. BST (6 a.m. EDT, 1000 GMT) in Westminster Abbey on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022":

The service is conducted by The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle MBE, Dean of Westminster. The service is sung by the Choir of Westminster Abbey and the Choir of the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, (Joseph McHardy, Director of Music) under the direction of James O’Donnell, Organist and Master of the Choristers, Westminster Abbey. The State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry are led by Trumpet Major Julian Sandford. The Fanfare Team of the Household Division Bands is conducted by Lieutenant Colonel David Barringer MBE, Commanding Officer, Household Division Bands. The organ is played by Peter Holder, Sub-Organist, Westminster Abbey.