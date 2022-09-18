Lazard Names a Woman as Saudi Chair to Grow Mideast Advisory Unit

Lazard Ltd. hired Sarah Al-Suhaimi as chair of its financial advisory business in the Middle East and North Africa as the boutique investment bank looks to boost its operations in the region from a hub in Saudi Arabia.
Al Suhaimi, who was named chair of the Saudi stock exchange in 2017, will also be chair of Lazard’s Saudi Arabia unit, the company said in a statement. In a career spanning over 20 years in the financial industry, she also served as the chief executive officer at SNB Capital and held various roles at Saudi investment bank Jadwa Investment.