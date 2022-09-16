Zelenskiy Says Russia Responsible for Grave Site Found in Izyum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said authorities had discovered hundreds of graves in territory liberated from Russian occupation and demanded that the Kremlin be held accountable for war crimes.
Comparing the discovery to reports of Russian atrocities carried out early in the invasion in the town of Bucha near Kyiv and in the destroyed Black Sea port of Mariupol, the Ukrainian leader raised fresh claims as his military pushes forward with a stunning counteroffensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region.