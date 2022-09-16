Two-Man London Firm Scoops Up Russia Work Dumped by Big Banks

Beaming from behind laptops in the shadows of a lounge bar, Sanjay Jobanputra and Mark Brescacin strike a casual pose in the sole photo on an Instagram account linked to their company.
The former employees of BNY Mellon and advisory firm D.F. King are the founders of London–based firm i2 Capital Markets Ltd. You might not guess it from the informal snapshot and i2’s bare corporate website, but this summer they quietly took over the role of debt-market middlemen to the biggest companies in Russia.