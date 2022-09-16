South Korea, China to ‘Closely Communicate’ on US Missile Shield

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol told Li Zhanshu, China’s top legislator, that he doesn’t want a US-made missile shield deployed by Seoul to become “an obstacle to relations” after Beijing slammed its use.
The talks on Friday in Seoul with China’s National People’s Congress chairman took place after Yoon floated expanding the system known as Thaad -- Terminal High Altitude Area Defense. Li agreed with Yoon to continue to “closely communicate” regarding the matter, a statement from South Korea’s presidential office said.