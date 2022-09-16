Phoenix Suns Vice-Chairman Calls for Sarver to Sell His Stake

Jahm Najafi, who owns a minority stake in the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, said chairman Robert Sarver should step down as managing partner after a league’s investigation found that Sarver had used racist slurs and harassed female employees.
“Similar conduct by any CEO, executive director, president, teacher, coach or any other position would warrant immediate termination,” Najafi wrote in a statement, reported by The Athletic. “The fact that anyone would find him fit to lead because of this ‘ownership’ position is forgetting that NBA teams belong to the communities they serve.”