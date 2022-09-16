Credit Suisse’s SPG Unit Draws Interest From Apollo, BNP

Apollo Global Management Inc. and BNP Paribas SA are among investors showing interest in acquiring at least part of Credit Suisse Group AG securitized products group, people with knowledge of the matter said.
The Zurich-based firm is exploring deals to sell the entire business, while potential investors may pitch to acquire specific portfolios or risk classes, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Credit Suisse previously said that it’s looking for third party funds for the unit, which is profitable but uses a lot of capital.