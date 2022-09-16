BofA Small-Business Card Spending on Travel Highest Since Covid

The number of Bank of America Corp. small-business customers spending on business travel neared pre-pandemic levels last month, an encouraging sign that owners continue to spend.
Travel transactions per client are now at 90% of 2019 levels, the highest since the pandemic began, the Bank of America Institute said in a report Friday. Spending on plane tickets, lodging, car rental and other travel-related activities was up 31% in August from a year before, when the delta variant of the coronavirus spread. It was up 43% in the past year for firms with an annual revenue above $1 million.