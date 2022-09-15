Wave of Power Plant Closures This Decade to Stretch Japan’s Grid

Japan expects far more power plants to come to the end of their lifetime this decade in a sharp revision to an outlook that will further test the nation’s already fragile grid.
As much as 43.3 gigawatts of thermal capacity could go offline between fiscal 2021 and 2030, assuming facilities are decommissioned after operating for 45 years, documents released Thursday by the trade ministry show. That is more than 50% higher than previous estimates, and represents more than a quarter of the nation’s natural gas, coal and oil-fired capacity, according to BloombergNEF data.