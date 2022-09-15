Samsung to Invest $5 Billion Under Plan to Tame Rising Emissions

Samsung Electronics Co. will invest 7 trillion won ($5 billion) in green initiatives and lobby South Korea to add more clean energy as the electronics giant looks to reverse a rise in emissions and zero out direct pollution by mid-century.
The world’s largest memory-chip maker, which has seen its climate footprint swell in recent years as it has expanded energy-intensive manufacturing lines, plans to eliminate Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions. Samsung has not developed goals to reduce Scope 3 pollution like some peers, though intends to set targets in the future.