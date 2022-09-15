 Skip to content
Oil Fluctuates on Demand Concerns, US Reserve Restocking Plan

  • DOE says SPR oil purchases not likely until after fiscal 2023
  • WTI trades above $88 after swinging between gains and losses
Oil fluctuated as traders grappled with concerns about global demand and assessed comments from the US on refilling strategic reserves.

West Texas Intermediate swung between gains and losses, before trading little changed above $88 a barrel. While China’s Chengdu plans to ease lockdown measures in parts of the city later Thursday, aiding consumption, the International Energy Agency warned on Wednesday that the country is on course for the biggest annual drop in oil demand in more than three decades.