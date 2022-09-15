Oil fluctuated as traders grappled with concerns about global demand and assessed comments from the US on refilling strategic reserves.
West Texas Intermediate swung between gains and losses, before trading little changed above $88 a barrel. While China’s Chengdu plans to ease lockdown measures in parts of the city later Thursday, aiding consumption, the International Energy Agency warned on Wednesday that the country is on course for the biggest annual drop in oil demand in more than three decades.