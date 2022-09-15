Senator Pat Toomey on the Bad State of Crypto Regulation

Listen to Odd Lots on Apple Podcasts

Listen to Odd Lots on Spotify



Cryptocurrencies often don't fit neatly into traditional asset buckets. They're not exactly currencies. They're not exactly commodities. And while many share commonalities with stocks, there are differences there as well. As such, US regulators haven't come up with clear rules on their trading and issuance, leaving entrepreneurs and investors in limbo. On this episode, we're joined by Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey, who has been harshly critical of the SEC's approach, particularly under current Chairman Gary Gensler. The Senator also talks about his own legislative proposals to start providing more clarity.

Omny Studio: Senator Pat Toomey on the Bad State o...