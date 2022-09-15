NBA Defends Owner’s Suspension That LeBron Says It ‘Got Wrong’

National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver defended his decision to suspend Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for a year and fine him $10 million, after an independent investigation found that he used racial slurs and sexually harassed female employees.
“If they had made findings that [Sarver’s] conduct was motivated by racial animus, then absolutely that would have had an impact on the ultimate outcome here, but that’s not what they found,” Silver said at a press conference Wednesday. “What was pointed out in this report is Mr. Sarver ultimately has acknowledged his behavior.”