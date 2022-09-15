Liz Truss Isn't Wasting Time Setting Her Agenda

Subscribe to In The City on Apple podcasts

Even as the UK takes a moment to reflect on the reign and passing of the Queen, new Prime Minister Liz Truss isn't wasting any time in setting the tone for her administration. That tone? Get in line or get out. And one of the first people out is the Treasury's most senior civil servant, Tom Scholar. No British finance minister in living memory has dismissed their permanent secretary immediately after moving into the role, until Kwasi Kwarteng did so on his second day on the job.