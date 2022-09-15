Global Banks Drawn Into Japan’s Structured Bond Crackdown

Japan’s financial watchdog plans to examine how global investment banks sell controversial structured bonds in the country, according to people with knowledge of the matter, a sign that a crackdown on the products is gathering pace.
The Financial Services Agency will check whether the main issuers of such products disclose enough information to local financial firms, which buy and then distribute them to retail investors across the country, the people said, declining to be named as the discussions are private. Japan’s FSA will also look into the fees charged, the people said.