Emerging Asia’s Worst Bond Market to Get Boost From Falling Oil

South Korea’s bonds are set to get a bigger boost from falling oil than their regional peers due to the relatively larger impact of energy prices on the nation’s inflation rate.
Easing consumer-price pressures and slowing economic growth may contribute to a bounce back in the nation’s debt securities, which have handed out losses of more than 20% to dollar-based investors this year. Traders can also look toward a potential pullback in hawkish bets for the Bank of Korea, especially once the outlook for US interest rates stabilizes.