Congo Violence Rages Despite US Conflict-Mineral Law, GAO Says

  • Illicit trade in minerals still fueling conflict in Congo: GAO
  • Companies have improved tracing of mineral-supply chains
A woman is treated at the Oicha Hospital after being seriously injured during an attack by unknown assailants&nbsp;in a nearby village, in Oicha, on Jan.&nbsp;29, 2020.&nbsp;

Photographer: ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP/Getty Images

Violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo continues to rage unabated despite US legislation aimed at stopping the mineral trade from fueling conflict, the Government Accountability Office said.

The so-called conflict-mineral law that came into effect in 2014 requires US-traded companies to investigate and disclose if their products may include gold, tin, tantalum or tungsten from Congo or its nine neighboring countries. While corporate reporting on mineral-supply chains has improved since then, the security situation in eastern Congo hasn’t, the GAO said in a report published Wednesday.