China’s Coal Market Gears Up to Meet Challenge of Winter Heating

Coal buyers in China are likely to return in numbers in the coming month as consumption rises ahead of the next crunch for the market over the winter heating season.
Economic planners are already urging coal firms to maintain stable pricing in the run up to peak demand. The power market’s biannual battle with the weather -- sweltering temperatures in the summer followed by freezing winters -- begins its next installment after the National Day holiday concludes at the end of the first week of October, when utilities typically start to replenish stockpiles.