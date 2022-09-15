China Announces 200 Billion Yuan Loan Support for Investment

The Chinese central bank will provide more than 200 billion yuan ($28.7 billion) in special relending funds to commercial banks to boost loans to companies, the latest effort by authorities to support the economy.
The funds will be used to support banks to make loans to firms who upgrade equipment in the fourth quarter, the State Council announced after a meeting Tuesday, according to a report in the official Xinhua News Agency. Banks were encouraged to lend to companies in manufacturing and services sector as well as small firms at an interest rate not higher than 3.2%, the report said.