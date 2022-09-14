Virgin Australia Isn’t in a Hurry to Get Back Into Long-Haul Flights

Virgin Australia is reluctant to resume long-haul services even as demand for international travel soars, Chief Executive Officer Jayne Hrdlicka said, as the airline seeks to rein in costs and prepares for an initial public offering as soon as next year.

“Anything that we did from a long-haul standpoint would have a very high hurdle on it,” Hrdlicka said in an interview at a CAPA Centre for Aviation conference in Adelaide. The airline said in a filing Wednesday that it may consider a return to long haul at some point.