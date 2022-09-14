This Sell-Everything Rout Leaves a Sinking Feeling for Tech Stocks

The last time technology stocks saw a selloff of the scale of Tuesday’s wipeout, the Nasdaq 100 Index was a week away from kicking off a monster rally thanks to unprecedented stimulus from the Federal Reserve. But panic-stricken bulls don’t have the Fed on their side this time.
Every single stock in the Nasdaq 100 ended Tuesday in the red after a surprisingly strong reading on consumer inflation. Though stock-index futures are ticking higher early Wednesday, the ongoing equities exodus leaves the outlook gloomy. Rising chatter about the potential for a mammoth 1 percentage point rate hike by the Fed next week doesn’t help either.