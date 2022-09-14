 Skip to content
Green

South African Business Groups Seek Slower Carbon Tax Rollout

  • Mining, energy companies says planned increases are too steep
  • Country has committed to ambitious carbon emission reductions
A flue vents vapor at the Kusile coal-fired power station, in Delmas, South Africa.

A flue vents vapor at the Kusile coal-fired power station, in Delmas, South Africa.

Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

South African business organizations have asked the government to slow its plans to boost carbon taxes, arguing the planned charges are unaffordable. 

The groups, which represent the biggest energy and mining companies in the world’s 13th-biggest emitter of climate-warming gases, have asked the government to keep carbon tax increases to two percentage points above inflation every year until at least 2030. Currently, the government plans to end a range of exemptions by the end of 2025 and boost carbon taxes to $20 a ton of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2026 and $30 by 2030.