McDonald’s to Move Jobs to Chicago But Voices Concern on Crime

McDonald’s Corp. is moving its innovation center and about 100 jobs into central Chicago -- a big bet on the city that comes as other high-profile companies flee the area’s high taxes and crime.
The world’s biggest restaurant company by sales said it’s relocating the workers from Romeoville, a Chicago suburb, to the company’s headquarters in the city. The unit, which will be called Speedee labs, will focus on improving customers’ experience and solving operational problems. The company said the move shows its commitment to the city.