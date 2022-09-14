Malaysia Braces for Damaging Floods in Test to PM as Polls Loom

Malaysia expressed its commitment to prepare for seasonal floods in the coming months, in what is set to be a test for Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob ahead of an election that’s widely expected to be held before the September 2023 deadline.
In Kuala Lumpur alone, the government is rolling out a flood mitigation project worth 300 million ringgit ($66 million) that’s 60% completed, Environment Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said in a Facebook post Wednesday. “I hope this project is effective in managing the terrible floods in KL and bring ease to the people.”