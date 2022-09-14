China Gets a Coal Lifeline Before Winter With Mongolia Rail Spur

China’s efforts to make sure it’s well-stocked with its mainstay fuel for what promises to be a grueling winter for energy markets received a boost with the completion of a new rail line in Mongolia last week.

The 240-kilometer (149-mile) spur from the Tavan Tolgoi coal mine in the Gobi Desert to China’s border officially opened last week and is already showing dividends. With trucks now only having to make a short journey through the border zone instead of a long-haul trip from the coal mine, the land port at Ganqimaodu recorded 668 crossings on Monday, up from an average of 560 in August, China Coal Resources reported.