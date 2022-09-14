Baseball’s Minor Leaguers Join Major League Players Association

Baseball’s minor league players have been officially welcomed into the Major League Baseball Players Association after advocates for the athletes launched a unionization effort that gained the overwhelming support of the MLBPA’s executive board.
“This historic achievement required the right group of players at the right moment to succeed,” MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark said in a statement. “Minor leaguers have courageously seized that moment, and we look forward to improving their terms and conditions of employment through the process of good faith collective bargaining.”