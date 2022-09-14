AMTD Digital Shares Soar in Move Reminiscent of Wild Trading Debut

The Hong Kong-based financial services firm that soared more than 32,000% following its initial public offering in July just saw another wave of mysterious frenzied buying.
US-listed shares of AMTD Digital Inc. soared a record 312% on Wednesday, triggering multiple volatility-related trading halts along the way. The move came alongside a flurry of buying activity, with roughly 1.5 million shares trading hands, more than 5,500% higher than its daily average over the last 10 days. On paper, the surge added nearly $27 billion in market value to the stock.