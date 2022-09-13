Zimbabwe Widens Probe Into City Councils Charging in US Dollars

Zimbabwe’s central bank widened its probe into city councils charging for services in US dollars, after freezing the accounts of the capital over the practice.
The bank’s Financial Intelligence Unit is carrying out the investigation as part of a broader effort by the authorities to prop up the Zimbabwe dollar -- Africa’s worst-performing currency this year. The capital, Harare, had demanded residents pay for services such as house-planning permission in US dollars to enable the municipality to pay for fuel and workers’ salaries.