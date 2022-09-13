 Skip to content
Business

WHO’s Africa Hub Aims to Have its Covid-19 Vaccine Made Globally

  • Human trials of shot copied from Moderna to start by May
  • Patents may complicate development of shots for other diseases
The Afrigen Biologics & Vaccines Ltd. laboratory facility in Cape Town, South Africa.
The Afrigen Biologics & Vaccines Ltd. laboratory facility in Cape Town, South Africa.Photographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Afrigen Biologics & Vaccines plans to start human trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate by May, part of a World Health Organization-backed plan to develop locally-made inoculations in the developing world. 

Afrigen, which is part of the WHO’s mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub in Cape Town, said in a joint statement the vaccine has shown “a strong immune response” in pre-clinical trials in mice. The vaccine was made by copying the publicly-available sequence of the Moderna Inc. shot provided by Stanford University