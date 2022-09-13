UBS Group AG plans to raise the dividend for this year by 10% and will probably exceed a target for share buybacks, as it returns excess capital to investors following the cancellation of its Wealthfront acquisition.
The Zurich-based lender will propose a dividend of 55 cents a share at its annual meeting, up from 50 cents a year earlier, it said in a statement Tuesday. It also expects share repurchases to exceed a target of $5 billion for 2022. UBS has already bought back $4.1 billion worth of shares as of Sept. 9.