Transcript: Zoltan Pozsar and Perry Mehrling Debate the Dollar

The US dollar has surged against other major currencies. But will the dollar itself remain in its dominant global position? Or are we entering a new multi-polar world that will open up space for dollar alternatives? This debate has ignited again, with commodities scarce, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the acceleration of sanctions activity, and a growing sense that the world is deglobalizing. In a special live episode of the Odd Lots podcast, Zoltan Pozsar of Credit Suisse debated the future of the dollar with his longtime intellectual collaborator Perry Mehrling of Boston University. The transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.
